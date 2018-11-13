Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $47,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Starbucks from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.66.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

