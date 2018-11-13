Starbucks Co. (SBUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 24.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.66.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

