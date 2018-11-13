StarTek, Inc. (SRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in StarTek were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of StarTek during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SRT opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.48. StarTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $151.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StarTek, Inc operates as a customer engagement business process outsourcing services provider that delivers contact center and customer engagement solutions. It offers technical and product support, sales support, provisioning and order processing, receivables management, healthcare services, up-sell and cross-sell program, and customer intelligence analytics; and additional services, such as technology enabled and human interaction to other industry-specific processes, including training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions.

