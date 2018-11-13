State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CIT Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

CIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens lowered CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

