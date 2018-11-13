State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.56 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ingredion by 57.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 172.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,924,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-10-56-million-position-in-ingredion-inc-ingr.html.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.