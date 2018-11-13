State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.18 Million Position in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.18% of Sealed Air worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

