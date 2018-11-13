State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.90 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $122,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Shares of CRL opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $138.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,899,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-9-90-million-stake-in-charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-crl.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.