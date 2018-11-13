Stereotaxis (STXS) Posts Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Stereotaxis updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

STXS stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

