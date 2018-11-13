Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,313,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 207,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,576.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

