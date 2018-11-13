STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Receives €19.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.61 ($22.80).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of EPA STM traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €19.87 ($23.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

