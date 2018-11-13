Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Call Options (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 577 call options on the company. This is an increase of 862% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.63. 2,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,390. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $84.88 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.0412 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

