Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Imax (IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 973% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

In other news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,769.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $220,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,118,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Imax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after purchasing an additional 215,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Imax by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Imax by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 186,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 4,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Imax has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Imax will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush set a $32.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

