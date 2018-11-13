Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,623 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,373,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,495,000 after buying an additional 186,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,529,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,044,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 35,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,422,000 after buying an additional 208,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$38.15” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $268,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 22,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $749,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,757,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,153,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,294 shares of company stock worth $2,263,070. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

