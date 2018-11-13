Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 42.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $13,824,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $471.75 per share, with a total value of $28,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60 shares in the company, valued at $28,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 99 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.76 per share, for a total transaction of $42,249.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $40,542.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 234 shares of company stock worth $101,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $438.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.41 and a 52-week high of $488.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-has-1-96-million-holdings-in-first-citizens-bancshares-inc-fcnca.html.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.