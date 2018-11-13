Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,414 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

