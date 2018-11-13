Store Capital Corp (STOR) Receives $28.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.07. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $30.23.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

