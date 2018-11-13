Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Strategic Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,472. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

In related news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,200. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 113.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Strategic Education by 89.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,340,000 after acquiring an additional 396,684 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 391,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Strategic Education by 100.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,597,000 after acquiring an additional 177,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $21,862,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

