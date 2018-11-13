Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 98,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 25,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,343.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

