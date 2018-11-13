Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 52,879 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 320.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 494,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after buying an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,245,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,420,000 after buying an additional 1,343,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

