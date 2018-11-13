Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 16,379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,041,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

In related news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

