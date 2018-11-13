Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 34.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,717,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,127,000 after buying an additional 694,662 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $23,810,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3,875.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,373,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,792,000 after buying an additional 499,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,098,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 469,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

