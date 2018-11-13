Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 118.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

