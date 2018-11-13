Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,444,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 84.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,873,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,807,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,593,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Brunswick news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

