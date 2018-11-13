Strs Ohio Sells 947 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,845 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSE:MOH opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 237.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $542,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $1,109,622. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.62.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

