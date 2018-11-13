Strs Ohio Takes Position in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 28,990.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 81,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $912.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $202,498.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $2,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,791.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,805. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/strs-ohio-takes-position-in-atkore-international-group-inc-atkr.html.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

See Also: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.