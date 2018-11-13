Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Subsea 7 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

SUBCY stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

