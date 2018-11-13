Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $199,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 251,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

MDLZ opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

