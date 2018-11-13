Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 63,432 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $194,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

