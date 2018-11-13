Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNSS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 46,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,373. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

