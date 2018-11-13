Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

