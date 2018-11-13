Sunrun Inc (RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sunrun also posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $107,889.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 13,502 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $162,024.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 482,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,182 in the last three months. 19.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sunrun by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,814 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sunrun by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,635,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,419,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 133,702 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.44 on Friday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

