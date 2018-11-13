Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:SHO opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

