SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Building Products in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Continental Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “$32.10” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE CBPX opened at $28.83 on Monday. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $5,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,888,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.