Superior Energy Services (SPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 150868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

SPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,348.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

