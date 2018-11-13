Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $44.70 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,877,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

