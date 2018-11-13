Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,001 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.55% of Ecolab worth $250,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $673,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,334,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,144,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,403,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $18,167,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

