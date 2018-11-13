Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 409,767 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $126,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $303,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $308.99 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $312.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $336.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.92.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

