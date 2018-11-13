SydPak (SDP) Reaches Market Cap of $22,258.00

SydPak (CURRENCY:SDP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SydPak has a total market cap of $22,258.00 and $0.00 worth of SydPak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SydPak has traded flat against the US dollar. One SydPak coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026392 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00022011 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004985 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042092 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00109253 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About SydPak

SDP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. SydPak’s total supply is 160,729 coins. SydPak’s official Twitter account is @SydpakCoin. SydPak’s official website is www.sydpak.com.

