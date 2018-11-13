Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 2,345 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $162,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $202,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

