Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 37,570 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “$66.12” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

