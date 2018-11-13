T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

