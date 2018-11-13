Talanx (TLX) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

TLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, August 20th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.90 ($42.91).

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €32.28 ($37.53) on Tuesday. Talanx has a one year low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a one year high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

