Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research note published on Monday. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 173 ($2.26) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TALK. Barclays upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talktalk Telecom Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 116.38 ($1.52).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Monday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

