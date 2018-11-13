Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE:TVE traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.80. The company had a trading volume of 329,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,505. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.31 and a 52-week high of C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30.

In other news, insider David Keith Christensen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$128,750.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$454,500.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.