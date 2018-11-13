Taseko Mines (TGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.64 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.