Tata Motors (TTM) Shares Down 7.6%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 4,040,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 1,811,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 139.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

