TD Securities Cuts Obsidian Energy (OBE) Price Target to C$1.25

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Friday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

OBE opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -0.119999997073171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

