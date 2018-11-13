TD Securities Lowers STEP Energy Services (STEP) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STEP Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STEP Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.28.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$2.60 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other STEP Energy Services news, insider David Todd Johnson purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.00.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

