Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Teleflex stock opened at $259.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $288.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.64, for a total transaction of $1,402,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $663,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,660 shares of company stock worth $23,423,228. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

