TELUS Co. (TU) is Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,798 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 2.1% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $37,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5,355.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $258,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of TU opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4158 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

